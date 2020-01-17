New program teaches kids how to make smart financial decisions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee officially opened a new program this week for students, called JA Finance Park.

The program teaches students 7th through 12th grades how to make smart financial decisions.

Students will learn about using debit and credit cards, money management, saving and investing and of course budgeting.

The new facility is in the Junior Achievement building on Powell Place.

Students can now apply for their spring classes. Click here for more info.