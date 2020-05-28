‘Good to Go’ program aims to support Nashville businesses, encourage safety during reopening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) A new program in Nashville is encouraging businesses to have a consistent message about safety as the city moves forward with reopening its economy.

The program is called Good to Go and is believed to be the first of its kind in the country.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp has been working on the program with Vanderbilt Health and Ryman Hospitality Properties.

“Visitors want to know what’s the scenario in a city, what you’re doing to be safe, what’s your hospital situation, what’s your capacity so we started to put together a plan weeks ago,” said Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.

The program is free and voluntary. It asks businesses to commit to guidance from the Metro Public Health Department and the CDC.

They’ll get a green music note to display at their locations and on their websites showing they are following those safety standards.

There will also be a new Good to Go website with these businesses that’ll be promoted to visitors.

“I think Good to Go is going to help motivate and provide the boost for people to think of it that way – that we’re all in this together and we’re all participating together and having a uniform standard of keeping people safe,” said Mayor John Cooper.

Businesses can also get resources like training modules and access to Vanderbilt health experts for questions.

Any business wanting to take part should sign up online at www.GoodtoGoNashville.com by June 4th.

