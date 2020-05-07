New positive COVID-19 case at Gallatin nursing home after 23 deaths

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing confirmed another resident at its long term care facility has tested positive for the virus, after an outbreak in late March prompted an evacuation resulting in 23 deaths thus far.

Family members tell News 2 they received a text message on the morning of May 7, informing them of a COVID-19 positive patient at the facility.

A Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing spokesperson said this statement went out to family and staff Wednesday night:

We are reaching out to let you know that a resident of the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing has tested positive for COVID-19. The resident previously tested negative twice, but began running a fever on Sunday, May 3. Our staff immediately acted and proactively moved the resident into isolation when the individual began showing symptoms. Our committed team of nurses and doctors followed all protocols swiftly and effectively. On Monday, May 4 the resident was tested for COVID-19 in coordination with the state reporting system. Today, Wednesday, May 6, we received the positive results. The resident remains in isolation and is being cared for by our dedicated staff. The well-being of our residents and staff is our top priority, and we will continue to take all appropriate measures in cooperation and coordination with local and state health officials, as well as the CDC, to keep our community safe. We will continue to keep you updated. Please reach out with any questions or concerns.

The spokesperson did not clarify if this is a new patient to the facility or how they may have contracted the virus.

They tell News 2 that all employees are screened prior to entering the center for their shift as well as during their shift and all employees are required to wear regulation-approved PPE for the entire duration of their shift.

The home was evacuated at the end of March after more than 100 residents were transferred to area hospitals.

After this outbreak, the state-mandated that all long term care facilities report positive cases and deaths to the Tennessee Department of Health.

According to the state data, 162 patients and staff at the facility tested positive for the virus before this new case.

An attorney representing families and staff members in legal action against the nursing home and its sister facility in Nashville told News 2 there are at least 26 deaths out of the Gallatin center.

