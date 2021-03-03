New police K-9 ‘Turbo’ selected to serve La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new police K-9 named Turbo was selected to join the force in La Vergne, according to the Public Information Officer there.

Officer Justin Darby went to visit U.S. K-9 Unlimited in Abbeville, Louisiana and spent time with different K-9s in training.

He chose Turbo, a year-and-a-half old Belgian Malinois.

Darby will return to Louisiana in April to spend two weeks training Turbo before bringing him home to Tennessee.

“We think Turbo will be a great addition to the La Vergne Police Department,” says Interim Police Chief Chip Davis. “It’s important for our department to have good, reliable working K-9s that can help us keep the city and its residents safe.”

Once Turbo and Officer Darby’s training is complete, there will be a swearing-in ceremony.

Turbo will take the place of Sjaak, who died in 2020 after being shot while he and Officer Darby were leaving the La Vergne Police Department.