New plea from Metro asks for leads in year-old murder case

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Erik Helffenstein was shot and killed while pursuing alleged burglars one year ago this week.

Investigators say Helffenstein spotted car burglars outside his home on Meadow Ridge Circle in the Traceside subdivision.

According to Metro, Helffenstein got in to his car to chase the suspects who fled in a black SUV.

During the chase, police say Helffenstein was shot and killed on Highway 100. The suspects reportedly fled from the scene in a stolen black Nissan Rogue.

The stolen vehicle was recovered a year ago at the Lake Apartments on Arbor Lake Boulevard in Hermitage.

Investigators have identified the two men who used stolen credit cards which belonged to the owner of the Nissan Rogue. However, those suspects have not provided information regarding Helffenstein’s murder.

Anyone with leads about this case should call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.