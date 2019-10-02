New North Nashville mural hopes to bring awareness and decriminalize poverty

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) On Saturday, a new mural was created in North Nashville to spread a message of hope.

The nonprofit, Free Hearts, is aiming to decriminalize poverty. The group says it’s not a crime to be poor, and they want state lawmakers to reexamine legislation that makes it difficult for people without adequate income, to pay for their freedom.

Executive Director Dawn Harrington said, “[We are] highlighting the impact of cash bail and electronic monitoring, privatized probation, child support and fines and fees; and other legal financial obligations , drivers license suspensions and revocations…where it makes it a different system for whether you have money, for the wealthy or for the poor

Free Hearts is led by formerly incarcerated women and they provide support, education, and advocacy to families impacted by incarceration.

The mural is outside One Drop Ink Tattoo Parlour in North Nashville.