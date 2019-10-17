New Nashville foster service helps children impacted by border crisis

New foster home for unaccompanied boy from the U.S.-Mexico border

From Middle Tennessee, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border can seem so far away.

But now a new organization to Nashville is hoping to connect foster families who want to help.

Nashville is the new home for a young undocumented boy from Guatemala.

Pictures of his crib, stuffed animals, and new favorite toys paint a stark contrast to his life across the border.

“There was a lot of shock,” said Carrie Debruler, the boy’s foster mother. “I cannot even imagine what he was experiencing in his home country.”

Debruler, among 12 Nashville-area foster parents working with Bethany Christian Services to temporarily provide a home for unaccompanied minors from the the border.

Christina Lopez is the Clinical Director for Bethany Christian Services.

“There are children fleeing very difficult situations,” said Lopez. “Starvation, poverty, violence.”

Lopez said it’s a misconception that most children are separated at the border.

“A lot of times, parents are sending their children through caravans through smugglers to get their children to the U.S. border,” she said.

Still in its first few months in Nashville, Lopez said the organization recognized the need for transitional foster care with the unfolding crisis, choosing Music City as one of several new locations to find that help.

“Our goal is to reunite children as quickly as possible with their families,” said Lopez.

Lopez said the children are fostered anywhere between one to three months, before they are reunited with family members in the U.S., many of whom they’ve never met.

It’s time Debruler hopes will leave a lasting impact.

“Our primary goal fostering children is to make sure they find a safe place to land and they find consistent adults who show up for them and give them an experience that is not one of fear,” said Debruler.

We were not able to show the child due to protection concerns.

Bethany Christian Services works as a transitional foster care provider, working with the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement.

If you’re interested in fostering, go to https://bethany.org/help-a-child/foster-care/transitional-foster-care