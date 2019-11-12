New Nashville affordable housing complex accepting applications

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After years of planning and preparation, a new affordable housing complex is opening near downtown Nashville.

“This affordable housing complex is one of the first of its kind in the county. We are doing a private-public partnership, where the land was vacant Metro land and we did an agreement with a private developer,” said Metro Councilman Colby Sledge.

The property, Twelfth & Wedgewood is set to open in January.

Property managers told News 2 that within days of accepting applications, they received hundreds.

They added that the range of rent was from $821 to $2,308.

According to one source, Nashville’s median income is just over $50,000. Units will be limited to people who earn no more than between 60-120% of that.

Sledge said, “That’s a lot of teachers, a lot of our police officers, a lot of our fire officials.”

Legislation for the public-private partnership was first signed four years ago, Sledge said the time of completion indicates a larger need for Nashville.

“Affordable housing is hard and that’s why we have to be using every possible avenue and every possible partnership to meet this incredible demand in our city.”