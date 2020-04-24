New Mount Juliet Dollar General store now open amid COVID-19 pandemic

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn.(WKRN) – Dollar General announced it’s opening of the new Mount Juliet location on Curd Road Friday.

Normal hours of operation may be found on their website or through the Dollar General app.

Dollar General stores are proud to provide area residents with a convenient store to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items, and more through its mission of serving others.

Officials say the new store will provide customers with stylish, on-trend home décor and a party preparation selection, in addition to the same categories, brands, and products customers trust Dollar General to carry. The store’s fresh layout is designed to make shopping simple for customers. Seasonal products are displayed in the center of the store, departments are easily recognizable with visible signage, and coolers are conveniently located at the front of the store.

A grand opening community celebration is expected to be announced at a later date.

