New Metro Violent Crimes division looks to curb uptick of violent offenders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Putting an end to violent crimes committed by serial criminals is a top priority of the Metro Nashville Police Department. The chief is implementing a new violent crimes division starting next month.

Violent crimes are on the rise in Davidson County and far too often the criminals are repeat offenders.

Just last week, police called Jesse Rucker a serial criminal, saying he committed a dozen crimes in just a matter of hours, including carjacking, assaulting, and robbing people along the way.

“Shockin’, shaken, couldn’t believe it happened,” victim Antresia Smith told News 2.

Rucker is accused of committing more crimes in three hours than most career criminals do in a lifetime, with a criminal history dating back to 2007 in Nashville.

The year-to-date analysis of violent crime statistics from metro police showed violent offenses are up in West, East, South, Central, and Midtown Hills precincts.

A closer look at the rolling week analysis of November 7th shows West precinct violent crimes are up 60% compared to the same time last year, however they are down 50% in the Madison precinct.

Metro police have already seen results in their new division after implementing a temporary model within the community services bureau in August. During that time they say the special robbery initiative has made a total of 66 arrests related to robbery investigations and recovered 33 suspected crime guns.

The chief said precision policing is one of the three key pillars in the police department, in addition to organizational excellence, and community engagement.

Also part of the new division will be an MDHA engagement section, consisting of two teams of five officers each, two sergeants and a lieutenant. According to a release, “These individuals will work to build trust and develop compassionate connections within Nashville’s public housing communities. The goals of the MDHA engagement section are to diminish crime, increase quality of life and form meaningful relationships with residents.”

The violent crimes division will go into effect on December 1st.