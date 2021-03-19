New K-9 officer ‘Millie’ joins Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation welcomed a new four-legged team member with the addition of K-9 officer “Millie.”

Millie is a 1 1/2-year-old Labrador retriever the TBI calls “a skilled investigator” who has already helped Special Agent Fire Investigator Ryan Shanklin in around 20 scenes so far. She was paired with him back in November and assists Shanklin in fire scenes after the retirement of Shanklin’s former K-9 partner, “Wrigley.”

She has a lot of energy, according to Shanklin, who called her “a wonderful dog.” Millie and K-9 “Zeus” are part of the TBI’s Accelerant Detection K-9 teams.

They’re also part of the ATF National Response Team, which means they can assist in fire scenes across the country where they’re needed.