NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new historical marker made its debut on Sunday. The Metro Nashville Historical Commission said the marker will honor civil rights activist “Dr. Matthew Walker Jr.”

It will be placed outside the Clark Memorial United Methodist Church on 14th Avenue. The Historical Commission said the church was a training ground for the Nashville sit-ins movement, with classes on non-violent protests.

The dedication started at 1 p.m. on Sunday.