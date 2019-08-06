New high school opens in Rutherford County as growth continues

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Schools are back in session Tuesday as summer is now officially over.

For many students, heading back to school is routine as they see the same classmates, walk by the same classrooms and run into the same teachers, but that won’t be the case for Rockvale High School.

Rockvale High School is opening its doors to students for the first time on Tuesday. The new school opening after the County continues to see massive growth.

Rutherford County has about 48,000 students, 5,300 staff, and 47 schools with plans to add more in the future.

The district also opened Rocky Fork Elementary for the first time on Tuesday.