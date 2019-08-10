New detective assigned to decade-old Dickson Co. cold case

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been nearly ten years since Franklin Scott Brown was found shot to death in Dickson County. He was killed on August 12th, 2009 and authorities continue to investigate.

Now a new detective has been assigned to the case.

Brown was found in his van on the side of Lee Brown Road, near the Hickman County line. Several persons of interests have been identified and police plan to re-interview some of them.

If you have any information that could help the investigation call the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.