New details revealed after murdered Nashville man’s body found along I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An arrest report revealed new details in the death of a Nashville man whose body was found in a ditch in Southern Kentucky.

Metro police arrested Jatecia Lake for the death of Patrick Washington.

According to a report, Washington was driving a silver Jeep Commander Sunday morning with Lake sitting as a passenger in the backseat. Detectives learned they were both acquaintances. There was also another man in the front passenger seat.

Police said the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of Corner Music off Dickerson Pike and that’s when Lake is accused of shooting Washington.

Police said the front seat passenger got out and ran behind a building and when he came back he saw the vehicle driving away. Police said this was recorded by surveillance cameras.

Washington’s father reported him missing Monday morning, and a few hours later, police said the Jeep was found abandoned on the shoulder of Interstate 65 south in the Madison area. The report stated it had a bullet hole and a significant amount of blood.

On Tuesday, Washington’s body was found in a ditch off Interstate 65 in Warren County, KY.

Lake remains in the Metro jail charged with criminal homicide.