New details emerge in a shooting incident outside Hickman County Sheriff’s Office

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Hickman County deputy opened fire at squad cars outside the Hickman County Sheriff’s Department. The incident ended without anyone being hurt, but investigators now tell News 2 there were many anxious moments in the shooting episode that lasted 3 minutes and 45 seconds from beginning to end.

It happened at 9:30 Thursday morning. That’s when investigators say Jody Simmons walked into the administrative parking lot of the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office where he once worked as a deputy.

According to investigators, the former deputy carried a 12-gauge shotgun loaded with birdshot.

Deputies tell News 2 the 43-year-old targeted multiple law enforcement vehicles that included the chief deputy’s brand new squad car with only 1,300 miles on it.

Simmons reportedly fires a single blast. The birdshot peppers the metal and the windshield with tiny holes.

“He has some ill-feeling toward the sheriff’s office. He has fallen on hard times and I believe he came here for that,” said Sgt. Mike Doddo.

The gunfire alarmed a sheriff’s detective and the chief deputy inside the building. The law officers had 360-degree surveillance at the jail and they quickly saw Simmons toting the shotgun.

According to Sgt. Doddo, the investigators recognized the former officer who was fired after a domestic charge involving a firearm in 2017. That’s when the deputies put on tactical vests, pulled their weapons and confronted Simmons in the parking lot.

That’s about the time a Centerville Police officer was also on scene. Doddo says the familiarity between Simmons and this officer is what diffused a very tense moment.

“I think if another law enforcement officer had made initial contact with him, the results of yesterday would have been completely different. Yes, you can see in the video, Simmons demeanor changes when he sees who is in the city car. It goes from very alert to relaxed, everything is going to be ok, type situation.”

When asked how this might have turned out, Doddo said, “You can only imagine someone was bound to get hurt.”

When pressed whether he felt that Simmons came with the shotgun to hurt someone, Doddo answered simply, “Absolutely.”

Deputies tell News 2 that Simmons didn’t talk to officers after the shooting, but family members tell investigators Simmons was upset about how things ended with the Sheriff’s Department. He’s currently in jail on a $300,000 bond. He is not being housed at the Hickman County Jail.





