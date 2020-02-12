New Chick-fil-A set to open in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Chick-fil-A officials said a new location is opening in Franklin this month.

The new location will be at Berry Farms at 203 Lathram Lane. The doors will open on February 19th. Chick-fil-A will celebrate the opening by hosting a 12-hour overnight camp-out where up to 100 people will win free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Registration for the camp-out will begin on Tuesday at 6 p.m. People can begin lining up at 5:30 p.m. Officials said the parking lot will be full of tents and people.

They said there were over 230 people at the last Chick-fil-A opening in Franklin. Prizes will be awarded just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.