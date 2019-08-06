New bold rule reminders pop up as scooter debate continues

As the fate of scooters in Nashville hangs in the balance, new markings are popping up across downtown.

It’s a message both bright and bold.

“I hope it works,” said Timothy Dial.

The city’s new colorful reminder for scooters is now spelled out at 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street – no riding on sidewalks and you must be 18 years old to scooter.

Dial said the new markings may help.

“Maybe, but at night, I see people going through. My fiancé got her elbow smashed,” said Dial. “It’s just the people. The people have to realize that they are on something that can hurt people and then they leave them and people trip over them.

The new artwork creates an added layer to the city’s existing 12 scooter parking corrals that popped up in early June.

“I just hope people realize it’s on them,” said Dial.

The markings come as Mayor David Briley on Tuesday announced his decision to not sign the July 16th ordinance that would keep scooters in operation while Metro Council comes up with a selection process to keep three scooter companies in Nashville.

Just last week, scooter company Gotcha announced its decision to pull out of the market, leaving six scooter companies hoping to stay in operation in Nashville.

“We’re working with the city to make sure they’re better regulated and that they’re responding to the concerns people are seeing,” said Nora Kern, Executive Director of Walk Bike Nashville.

Kern said the solution is two-fold.

“The city needs to step up and provide safe places for people who aren’t in cars. So that’s bike lanes downtown, which are already funded – just the city needs to move forward on, as well as continuing to expand the parking program,” said Kern.

Part two – greater commitment from operators.

Kern said she’s been meeting with scooter companies, on Tuesday that was Spin.

“We also want the scooters to really commit to self-enforcing and so a big part of that is having fewer companies and making sure the city is able to better regulate the companies that are here,” said Kern.