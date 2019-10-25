New bill would allow more short-term rentals in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashvillians could soon have more temporary neighbors.

A public hearing has been set for next month on a new bill that would allow more short-term rentals in Nashville.

Late-night partying, and noise are just some of the reasons neighborhoods have fought against short-term rentals.

Earlier this year, Metro Council voted to change the way short-term rentals were permitted. After May 2020, non-owner occupied short-term rental permits will cease to be given in residential multi-family zoning districts. Existing permit holders are to be grandfathered under state law.

Legislative changes kept the law pertaining to duplexes, the same. Current law states while there be two separate homeowners on a duplex lot, only one homeowner can have a short-term rental permit.

“I’ve had actual constituents approach me about this and say, ‘Why does this exclusion exist?'” said Councilman Freddie O’Connell

Councilman O’Connell has filed a bill that would allow separate homeowners on a duplex lot to each have a permit.

The bill has received opposition from groups like, Coalition for Nashville Neighborhoods,

“We don’t want to see it [short-term rentals] expanded. Even if it’s one more short-term rental, we don’t want to see it expanded.” said Coalition Chair, John Summers

O’Connell told News 2 that he is willing to collaborate, and is open to feedback on the bill,

“I’m going on the basis of constituent feedback, and a simplification [of current law] that several of them have requested. If it turns out that neighborhoods across the city say this is not the right time for this particular approach, to this policy, I’m going to listen.”