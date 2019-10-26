New bar, arcade in The Gulch gives guests ‘retro’ gaming experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a brand new bar and arcade that just opened in The Gulch and it will take you back to your childhood.

Pins Mechanical Company is the newest social destination in The Gulch that offers guests an “old school” entertainment experience with retro games. They offer options like 16 lanes of duckpin bowling, 20 pinball machines, bocce ball, Connect Four, and giant Jenga.

As if the games weren’t enough, Pins Mechanical Co. also offers a wide selection of craft beers and handcrafted classic cocktails. Also sharing the 30,000 square foot space with Pins Mechanical Co. is 16-Bit Bar + Arcade.

16-Bit is a retro bar that offers more than 30 classic arcade games like Asteroids, Donkey Kong, Pac-Man and Space Invaders. They also offer video game consoles like Nintendo and Sega. Games

The classic arcade also offers cocktails inspired by popular actors in the 1980s like Kevin Bacon, Burt Reynolds, and Patrick Swayze. They also offer 36 craft beers.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Pins Mechanical Company is located at 1102 Grundy Sreet. They are open Monday – Wednesday from 4 p.m.to 1 a.m. Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.