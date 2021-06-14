New Amazon sort facility heading to Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new Amazon facility is heading to Wilson County.
According to Amazon officials, the company is expanding operations in Lebanon. They will open a new sort center, which will provide jobs for more than 500 full and part-time employees.
The facility will be more than 200,000 square-feet. It’s expected to open sometime later this year.
Officials said at this location, employees will sort packages before being transferred to a delivery station or last-mile delivery partner for final delivery to customers.
The starting wage is set at $15 and offeres full-time employees industry-leading benefits beginning on the first day of employment, including full health, vision and dental insurance.
Amazon pledged to invest more than $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs.
No other information was immediately released.
