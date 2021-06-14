New Amazon sort facility heading to Wilson County

FILE – An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new Amazon facility is heading to Wilson County.

According to Amazon officials, the company is expanding operations in Lebanon. They will open a new sort center, which will provide jobs for more than 500 full and part-time employees.

The facility will be more than 200,000 square-feet. It’s expected to open sometime later this year.

Officials said at this location, employees will sort packages before being transferred to a delivery station or last-mile delivery partner for final delivery to customers.

The starting wage is set at $15 and offeres full-time employees industry-leading benefits beginning on the first day of employment, including full health, vision and dental insurance.

Amazon pledged to invest more than $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs.

No other information was immediately released.