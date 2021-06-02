NES warning customers of new telephone scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Electric Service is warning residential and commercial customers of a new telephone scam where people pretending to be NES are calling customers and threatening to disconnect power if they don’t make a payment for meter replacement services.

Customers have reported to NES that they’ve received the calls where a scammer tells them that NES changed their meter, and the customer must pay for that service or their power will be disconnected. One customer even claimed that a scammer demanded $500.

Scammers are reportedly telling customers that they must pay over the phone because the NES service lobby is closed due to COVID-19, which is false.

NES is urging customers to not pay attention to those calls, as they do not charge customers to replace a defective meter. Charges could be applied, however, if the meter is damaged but those charges usually appear on the next month’s bill.

NES says you should follow these tips to protect yourself:

You will never receive a call from an NES “Disconnection Department.”

NES never makes calls 30 minutes before disconnecting someone’s power.

If someone calls threatening to cut off your power, hang up. It’s a scam.

NES does not provide a toll-free number to call for making a payment.

If you have doubts about a phone call, email, text or on-site visit, reach out to NES at (615) 736-6900 before taking any action.

Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller.

If you believe you are a victim of a scam, call police immediately.

If you have any questions, contact NES customer relations at (615) 736-6900. For in-person service, visit the NES lobby at 1214 Church Street, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also visit nespower.com for more information.