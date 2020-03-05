NES: More power poles were broken than from 1998 tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over 28,000 Nashville Electric Service customers were still without power at the time of this writing Wednesday night after a violent tornado went through Nashville early Tuesday morning.

NES said that 21,000 customers have so far had their power restored, but the restoration work has been met with challenges. Notably, over 673 broken power poles.

In comparison, the 1998 tornado that went through Nashville only had 200 broken power poles.

“Crews will continue to work around the clock until power is restored to every customer who can receive it,” said an NES spokesperson in a statement to News 2.

Progress is being masde on repairing power substations and transmission lines, and NES says they are on track to have the work completed by the end of the week.

“If all goes well, most customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday. That is an estimation and not a guarantee,” said NES.

To check the latest power outage map from NES, click here.