NES crews work to restore power to customers following severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Electric Service (NES) crews are working to restore power following severe weather Saturday night.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, about 3,500 people were without power in the Nashville area.

In an update from NES around 7:30 a.m., that number went down to around 1,900 customers. NES provided the following statement to News 2:

NES crews continue to restore power this morning after last night’s storms. Heavy rain and lightning affected the entire service area of NES causing scattered power outages to thousands of customers. Additional crews were called in last night and are working around the clock, making significant progress. Approximately 1,900 customers are still affected. Crews will keep working to safely restore power as quickly as possible. As a reminder, if you see a downed power line, assume it is live and dangerous. Stay away and call 911 immediately. Nashville Electric Service

In a tweet, NES says an equipment failure caused the outages. They are working quickly to restore power to all.

4495 customers across the city are currently experiencing outages due to equipment failure. Crews are en route now to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible. #NESOutageAlert — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) August 1, 2021

No other information was immediately released.