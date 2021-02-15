NES crews work to restore power outages, monitor current weather conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Electric Service (NES) is working with the Office of Emergency Management to monitor the current weather storm in Middle Tennessee.

According to a release, at this time, there are 80 customers without power and crews are working to restore it as soon as possible.

NES says they are fully staffed and will respond to power outages that occur. Crews did come in over the weekend to prepare bucket trucks with equipment for storm response.

NES officials say people need to charge their electronics now and have emergency kits ready. That includes non-perishable food, water, blankets and flashlights with batteries.

If power lines fall, do not go near a downed line. Stay away and call 911.

If you experience an outage, report it here.