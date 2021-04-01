NES and TVA to provide financial aid to Nashville bombing victims

Police close off an area damaged by an explosion on Christmas morning on December 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. A Hazardous Devices Unit was en route to check on a recreational vehicle which then exploded, extensively damaging some nearby buildings. According to reports, the police believe the explosion to be intentional, with at least 3 injured and human remains found in the vicinity of the explosion. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Electric Service is partnering up with Tennessee Valley Authority to provide financial assistance to customers affected by the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville.

In total, the two agencies are appropriating $200,000 to the victims with residential customers affected receiving $300, and commercial customers affected receiving $1,200. Applicants for the relief funds who no longer have an active account with NES or TVA will receive a lesser amount added to their final account balance.

The relief funding also applies to employees working at impacted businesses at the time of the bombing. Those victims will need to provide proof of employment such as a pay stub, separation notice, or a letter from their affected employer.

There are no income restrictions to qualify for the relief funds. Customers interested in receiving the funding should apply online at NeedLink.org.