BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands are without power this morning in Belle Meade, according to a tweet from Nashville Electric Service.

NES officials say about 2800 customers across Belle Meade and nearby communities by Hillsboro Road are currently experiencing outages.

NES is investigating the situation to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible. News 2 has reached out for more information and will provide updates when available.