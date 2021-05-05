Neighbors terrified, look to move following officer ‘set up’ in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A south Nashville community is on edge, some looking to move after police said a neighbor “set up” police to attack them.

A fabricated shooting call came in from the home on Sugarloaf Drive around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. One officer was shot and is now recovering at home, the suspect, Salman Mohamed, took his own life.

Wednesday, crews cleaned the scene in the driveway outside of the home, following the event that’s left the tight knit neighborhood in shock.

“We heard gunshots and there were police all around and we could see the flashing lights,” Ebralie Mwamwizerwa who lives across the street told News 2.

That’s when she grabbed her four grandchildren, all under the age of four, and took cover downstairs.

“It was terrifying of course to hear gunshots, after gunshots,” she said.

While Mwamwizerwa is new to the neighborhood, she said she received a warm welcome from the home where police said Salman Mohamed “set up” officers only to attack them.

“They were good neighbors. We didn’t see any unusual activity or movement. They brought us food, I think they were beginning the Ramadan,” she explained.

However, another neighbor who has lived in the area for decades said she is scared to go on camera, that there is regularly peculiar activity at the home and she is now looking to move.

Mohamed has no previous arrest record in Nashville. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Officer Brian Sherman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left arm, he has since been released.