Neighbors on edge after deadly East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 71-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday evening as he left work at the Shelby Golf Course, Metro police say.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 7 p.m. at the golf course on Fatherland Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered the body of 71-year-old George Carpenter. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police explained Carpenter had just left work at the golf course and was walking to his pickup truck when he was shot.

The tragedy has the community in disbelief.

“He was just a great man, its a huge loss for us,” Daryl Edens manager of the Shelby Golf Course told News 2.

George Carpenter was a regular golfer, a volunteer and an employee for years at the golf course.

“Everybody knew George and everybody liked George,” Volunteer Charles House told News 2.

Carpenter touched the lives of everyone he came in contact with and today they are all left asking the same question, why him?

“It’s just really unbelievable to me. It hadn’t really hit me yet what has happened. It’s just so sudden, but there was no better person than George Carpenter,” House explained.

Carpenter had just finished his shift Sunday night when he was shot and killed.

“He said I’ll see you tomorrow at 12 and I said OK put the key in the door for me and we are right behind you and we were standing behind the counter and Allen, the other gentleman was getting ready to put some ice in his cooler and we heard a boom and we both went out and me being a little slower with my knee problem he was out there on the ground by his truck,” employee Doug Ingram told News 2.

Neighbor James Norwood heard the gunfire, looked out on his porch and saw a man standing in the parking lot.

“May have been the victim or it may have been a perp I don’t know,” Carpenter explained.

However, Norwood says he didn’t see any other commotion.

“No activity, no traffic, no fights, nothing.”

Norwood who has lived across from the course for 60 years describes the neighborhood as peaceful.

Although he has heard occasional gunfire, it’s hard for anyone to believe there was a homicide among the peace.

“The golf course is really off the beaten path, so for it to happen to him where it did and everything, it was just an absolute shock. When i found out about it I couldn’t, I was speechless. I couldn’t believe it, couldn’t believe it,” said Carpenter’s friend Wayne Butler.

“This is just a waste of human life. I mean you know, it was totally unnecessary. Whoever, whoever did it, it was necessary to take somebody’s life” said Ingram.

Outside of the clubhouse, there is a growing memorial with a wreath where Carpenter was killed.

The staff of the golf course posted signs on the clubhouse door saying they will remain closed Tuesday in light of the tragic event.

No suspect information has been released.

Police are asking for anyone with video footage in the area to check for anything peculiar between 6:45 and 7:15 Sunday.

Anyone with information on the killing is urged to contact Nashville Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

