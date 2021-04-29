Neighbors left feeling uneasy after a pregnant woman, man shot in Antioch complex

ANTIOCH, Tenn (WKRN) — Neighbors describe the terrifying moments when a pregnant woman and man were shot multiple times in an Antioch apartment complex.

“We hear 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 — 14!” said Abby Bristoe, who was inside her home rocking her 3-year-old son to sleep when the shooting occurred.

Neighbors describe hearing at least fifteen shots late Wednesday night.

“It was scary,” said a man who lives in the complex, but did not want to release his identity. “There was a BMW where the blood stains were, and everyone was there. This whole place was being covered up with police, the yellow tape. So, it was difficult.”

Metro police say a pregnant woman and a man were shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Cedar Pointe Apartments off Bell Road. The woman gave birth to her baby by C-section after being injured.

“I don’t understand how people can just shoot like that and not think about you could have hit anybody else’s apartment and missed and hit someone who had nothing to do with whatever you were here to do,” said Bristoe.

Late Thursday afternoon, Metro Police arrested Brian T. Mitchell on three counts of attempted murder in the crime.