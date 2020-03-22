1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools

Neighbors celebrate North Carolina 12-year-old girl’s birthday with parade

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 12-year-old girl in North Carolina celebrated her birthday in a unique way on Saturday.

Sydney Mitchell’s friends and neighbors gathered to have a parade for her as officials urge people to practice social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vehicles with birthday decorations and beeping horns passed a waving and smiling Sydney as she sat on the curb in front of a “Birthday” lawn sign to watch.

The video of Sydney’s celebration was posted to spread “joy during these uncertain times,” said Laura Fisher, who shared the video.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories