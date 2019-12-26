Neighbor recount moments of Mosley’s arrest

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 23-year-old Michael Mosley, suspected of fatally stabbing two young men outside of a Midtown bar over the weekend has been captured.

Metro police said Michael Mosley surrendered from a vacant home on Petway Road in Cheatham County Wednesday afternoon after it was surrounded by law enforcement. He was there alone, officers revealed.

Michael Mosley locked eyes with News 2 cameras as he was sitting in the back of a squad car handcuffed and taken to jail.

The neighborhood Mosley is said to be staying in during the time of capture is a quiet area, according to residents.

According to neighbors, the sudden loud noise of flashbangs and authorities saying “come out, come out, we got you surrounded”. One resident also stated you could hear them on the radio saying ” we got him, we got him, we got him!

It is unclear how Mosley was able to get inside of the house, but law enforcement from Metro Nashville Police Department SWAT, T.B.I, U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department found him.

Mosley is in custody and held without bond in the Metro County Jail on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide. A judicial commissioner, late Wednesday evening ordered that Mosley be held without bond on the two murder charges. A $5 million bond was set on the attempted murder charge.

