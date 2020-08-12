Neighbor hears gunfire from fatal Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When Matthew Foster pulled out of his driveway near Trails End Lane Tuesday afternoon, he heard a loud pop.

“I just heard this shot. Just a standard shot and I was like was that a backfire? Or a kids firecracker,” Foster said.

When he got home from running errands, he realized it was a gun shot.

“I didn’t know what happened. Then I saw the ambulance and the fire truck coming down and then the sirens and I thought okay something happened either over at the marina or over here,” Foster said.

Just up the street from Foster’s house, Metro Police processed the scene of a fatal shooting.

A witness told investigators that two men entered the around 1:30 PM on Tuesday. Then someone pulled the trigger, killing 56-year old Jeff Braman.

Cole Diepholz moved into the house across from Braman about six weeks ago.

“I don’t know all the details of what happened today, but it’s definitely scary and someone lost their life,” Diepholz said. “It makes me wonder what kind of neighborhood I moved into.”

Diepholz said now he’s researching how to get a carry permit in Tennessee, and is thinking about installing security cameras at his residence.

“From what I heard it was like people trying to break into a house, and I don’t want that to happen here. If that does happen here, I want to be prepared. Something to protect me and my friends from intruders and people wanting to do harm to us.”

Metro Police say Tuesday’s intruders on Trails End Lane fled from the shooting scene in a dark colored vehicle, but the motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about Braman’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

You can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.