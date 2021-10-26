Neighbor charged after 3 stabbed at Robertson County home

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested after authorities said he stabbed three people at a home in Robertson County Monday night.

Deputies were called to the home on Brewer Road around 9 p.m.

Austin Craig Swanson (Courtesy: Robertson County Sheriff’s Office)

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office reported a 23-year-old pregnant woman, a 52-year-old woman and 53-year-old man were stabbed at the home. Deputies rendered first aid to the victims until paramedics arrived.

All three victims were taken to area hospitals, with the women reportedly in stable condition and the man in critical but stable condition.

Once deputies arrived, they found Austin Swanson still in the home and took him into custody.

Investigators determined Swanson is the victim’s neighbor but no motive has yet to be determined.

Swanson was booked into the Robertson County jail. No additional information was immediately released.