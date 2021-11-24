Need to burn off those turkey day calories? TN State Parks offering After Thanksgiving Hike series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What do the terms, “Green Friday,” “Gobble Wobble” and “Turkey Trot” have in common? They’re all local monikers for after-Thanksgiving hikes at different locations within Tennessee State Parks.

Tennessee State Parks is offering an alternative to Black Friday shopping – or simply a chance to walk off some of that Thanksgiving meal – with After Thanksgiving Hikes on Friday, Nov. 26 at parks across the state. Parks officials say the hikes can be guided or self-directed and vary from easy strolls to more rugged excursions and include options for young and old. The hikes offer the opportunity to enjoy nature as well as the educational aspects and history of the parks.

The After Thanksgiving Hikes are the last of the parks’ Signature Hikes for the year. The Signature Hikes include the First Day Hike on New Year’s Day, the Spring Hike in March and the National Trails Day Hike in June.

Tennessee State Parks offers 56 state parks to choose from with more than 1,000 miles of trails. For more information, you can learn about the After Thanksgiving Hike series here.