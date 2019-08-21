Nebraska teen honors late father in senior pictures

AURORA, Neb. (WFLA) – A Nebraska high school senior is honoring her late father with her senior pictures.

Julia Yllescas’s father died in 2008 after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan according to KOLN.

Photographer Susanne Beckmann, of Snapshots by Suz is a military wife herself and wanted to do something special for Julia’s senior pictures.

Beckmann was able to create “angel pictures” — one of Julia holding a folded American flag, another of her sitting with her father on a log, and a third of her holding onto her father.

(Courtesy: Susanne Beckmann at Snapshots by Suz via CNN)

“I was teary-eyed when I was editing them, all I could think in my head is I don’t ever want to have to do this for my own kids,” said Beckmann.

Yllescas said she couldn’t be more thankful for the pictures that she will carry with her forever.

“Just to have that on my wall and be like no he is with me, even though I can’t physically see him,” said Yllescas.

The photos have been shared over 30,000 times.