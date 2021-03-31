Nearly a dozen Metro Parks affected by storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Parts of nearly a dozen parks in Davidson County are closed after flooding, including play areas and greenways.

The worst of it is at Whitsett Park near Mill Creek. The creek flooded about six feet high, leaving trash and debris on the greenway bridge, in trees, and in the playground.

A huge pile of cut up trees and limbs is also in Shelby Park from Thursday night’s wind and rain.

About half a dozen roads are also closed like Glennrose Avenue where stormwater and sewer drains are still overflowing.

The parks department is asking people to please obey the signs and caution tape.

The department will be working overtime to get everything open again, but some areas like Stones River may take up to a month.

“Right now with as much water that we have in the system, the [Army] Corps of Engineers is holding a lot of water in Percy Priest, so as they start releasing water into the stones river, that will keep the water level high and it could be two weeks to a month.”

There are also volunteer opportunities to help clean the debris this weekend.

Parks

ALL Athletic Fields System Wide are CLOSED

Fair Park (which includes the dog park) CLOSED (safety and structural damage)

(safety and structural damage) Shelby Mini (Shelby Walk) CLOSED (safety and structural damage)

(safety and structural damage) Shelby Park has several CLOSED areas: Boguski Softball field (flooding) Multipurpose Field (flooding) Event Field (flooding) Nature Center/Jess Neeley runoff parking Lot CLOSED for Debris Consolidation

areas: Whitfield – Debris, damage to ball field fences, and concession stand damage.

Whitsett – Debris and damage to fence on Glenrose parking lot. Bridge on Glenrose is CLOSED due to debris.

due to debris. Wentworth Caldwell – Debris

Paragon Mills – Debris and damage to outfield fences.

Heartland Park CLOSED

Facilities/Structures

Warner Area Edwin Warner River Shelters 3,5,6,10,11 CLOSED tables missing and/some completely covered in silt. Roadways washed out in places. Indian Springs CLOSED road washed out. Beach Woods road washed out still passable. Still assessing horse trails.

Shelby – Boguski Restrooms CLOSED (underwater)

Playgrounds listed below are CLOSED

England Park Playground (Safety flooding, washed out wood mulch surfacing under playground and swings)

West Park Playground Swings ONLY CLOSED (Safety flooding, washed out wood mulch surfacing under swings)

(Safety flooding, washed out wood mulch surfacing under swings) Whitfield Park Playground (Safety flooding, PIP surfacing covered in debris and mud, washed out rubber mulch surfacing under climber)

Hartman Park Playground (Safety flooding, washed out wood mulch surfacing under playground and swings)

Edmondson Pike Library Playground (Safety flooding, washed out wood mulch surfacing under playground)

Shelby Park Riverview Playground (Safety flooding, Swings still under water, wood mulch surfacing under swings will need to be replaced)

Whitsett Park Playground (Safety flooding, playground bonded surfacing and structure covered in debris and mud)

England Playground – Safety mulch washed out

Greenways