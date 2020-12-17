Nearly 3,000 Ascension Saint Thomas staff receiving first COVID-19 vaccines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some are calling the first COVID-19 vaccine a “shot of hope,” as select healthcare workers across the country got their first dose Thursday.

Ascension Saint Thomas received nearly 3,000 vaccines for their three biggest hospitals, which include Midtown, West, and Rutherford.

At Ascension Saint Thomas West Thursday morning, there was an energy and excitement that hasn’t been felt inside the walls of hospitals in the last nine months.

“It was kind of like a full circle moment from March ’til now, it felt like people were watching us back in march, what were we doing what were we doing? Watching us now getting the vaccine and pushing on,” emergency room nurse Becky Styll told News 2 after receiving her first dose.

A total of 74 hospitals across Tennessee received a shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week and began administering it Thursday. Saint Thomas received a shipment of 975 vaccines to their three larger hospitals.

“We’ve developed a very deliberate, structure equitable for distribution of the vaccine to our highest risk associates, those closest to the patients in our emergency departments, critical care units, and COVID in-patient care units,” said Fahad Tahir, President and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown and West.

“I’ve got three kids at home that I’ve been trying to protect this whole time. One of them has cystic fibrosis, so it’s really been hard to kind of stay cleaned up at work and make sure I’m doing everything right,” Styll said. “So now getting this vaccine, gives me a little bit of hope that everything’s gonna be okay.”

Jeff Mason, an infectious disease specialist and Medical Director of Infection Provision for Saint Thomas West, was actually first in line to get the vaccine.

“Are you nervous?” another employee asked him as he sat in the chair waiting for the shot.

He responded with a laugh and said not at all.

“It’s the first step towards getting rid of this infection throughout middle Tennessee, in the state, in the nation, in the world,” Mason said.

Mason added that the vaccine has been studied and is proven to work.

The vaccine comes the same day the CDC announced Tennessee leads the nation in new cases per 100,000 and only nine percent of ICU beds are available across the state.

For those who have sacrificed their lives to take care of others, they were still thinking about others when getting the vaccine.

“I wish we could give it to everybody, I don’t want to… take it away from other people that need it but it is hard, we’re around it everyday,” Styll said. “There’s been a lot of people working behind the scenes on this since march that deserve a lot of credit for everything they’ve been doing. I guess it is a Christmas miracle.”

The second dose of the vaccine should be shipped and administered in 21 days to these same staff members.