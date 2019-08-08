Nearly $1M in grants given to Tennessee communities to build dog parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —There’s a push to help make Tennessee more pet friendly.

A group has given out grants to 30 different communities across the state to build dog parks.

The 30 grants, which total nearly $1 million, are part of the Boyd’s Foundation’s Tennessee Dog Park Dash program.

The foundation said it is passionate about bringing people and pets together to create strong communities.

Nine communities in Middle Tennessee were awarded grants, including Cookeville and Columbia, which were both grand prize winners and received $100,000 for their dog parks.

The remaining Middle Tennessee cities will each receive $25,000.