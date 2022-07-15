NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was charged Thursday after police said officers found him with “hundreds of grams of narcotics,” guns and cash on Music Valley Drive.

Police reportedly located Cody Smith in his vehicle parked at the Ramada Inn. Officers said they spoke with Smith, who was allegedly slurring, sweating and had bloodshot eyes.

After police asked, Smith stepped out of his vehicle and officers stated he would be patted down for weapons. MNPD said he then struggled briefly with officers, and took off running, but was eventually taken into custody.

Police said they found a handgun in his pocket, then searched his car and found hundreds of grams of drugs, three cellphones, two additional guns, and nearly $11,731 in cash.

Smith is faced with 20 different charges, including meth, fentanyl and cocaine possession.