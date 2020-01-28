Nearby chemical leak causes school evacuation in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department officials say a chemical leak caused a middle school to dismiss early.

They say it happened at 1900 Warner Street. The building was being demolished and a construction crew was there at the time.

Small traces of ammonia were detected. Nearby, Head Middle School was put on a lock down. Police blocked off the streets near Warner and Spruce as a precaution.

They did not want to risk putting students or staff in any danger. School dismissed early and students can be picked up on the Pearl Street side.

This school does not have any buses that transport students, so parents have been called.

MNPS and school Administration is handling the early dismissal. They say the school should be clear for normal operations tomorrow.