NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This weekend in Nashville, three pedestrians were hit and killed by vehicles. Two of the cases were a hit-and-run.

The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) is closing out year one of its five year “Vision Zero” implementation plan. NDOT Director Diana Alarcon said she is very confident they will reach their goal of achieving zero traffic deaths and injuries on Nashville’s roads by 2050.

“I have a very dedicated, passionate staff that is so focused on getting there,” said Alarcon.

Vision Zero, which was adopted in 2022, includes a list of action plans that fall under five themes: create safe streets for everyone, prioritize equity, increase collaboration and transparency, promote a culture of safety, and improve data quality.

“We’re partnering again with the state, we’re partnering with WeGo, we’re partnering with the development community,” said Alarcon. “As we are continuing to build out Nashville, change Nashville, grow Nashville, we are looking at those opportunities of how we can build safe modes for everyone.”

Alcaron said Vision Zero follows the five E’s — Engineering, Education, Encouragement, Evaluation, and Enforcement.

She said NDOT recently finished a project at the intersection of Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard and Jefferson Street where a bus stop is located. The Vision Zero study found people are eight times more likely to be killed or severely injured when walking by a bus stop in a highly vulnerable area.

Among the area’s improvements, she said they expanded the sidewalk, added a crosswalk, and shorted the distance to cross.

According to Metro Police’s reports, contributing factors to the weekend’s fatalities including not utilizing a cross walk, speeding, and dark conditions.

Alcaron stressed it is on everyone to help keep our roads safe.

“It’s very easy to go and blame,” said Alcaron. “If we all slow down, if we all do the speed limit, if we all pay attention to what’s going on and we’re not under the influence, we’re going to all be much safer on the roads.”