NCAA responds to ‘racist slurs’ used at Men’s College World Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Collegiate Athletic Association is responding to “racist slurs” the athletic director of Vanderbilt University said student-athlete parents were subjected to during Monday night’s game.

I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night's game. This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society. — Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) June 29, 2021

NCAA Associate Director of Communications released the following statement regarding the incident to News 2:

Racist and abusive language has no place in college sports and is not tolerated at NCAA championships, including the Men’s College World Series. The NCAA is working with our partners at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha to gather more information about what occurred at last night’s game and put additional security measures in place. Any parties responsible for unacceptable actions during the games will be removed by stadium security. Meghan Durham, Associate Director of Communications

Mississippi State also reacted to the news with the following statement:

Mississippi State statement regarding ‘racial slurs’

At this time, the specific comments made to the student-athlete parents have not been released. Vanderbilt defeated Mississippi State 8-2 in game 1 on Monday night in Omaha, Nebraska. Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.