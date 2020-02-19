NBA legend cooks meals for Nashville’s homeless community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An NBA legend is hoping to feed 10,000 people in need across the country, including right here in Music City.

Charles Oakley traded in his jersey for an apron to fight hunger in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Cleveland, and Chicago. He started the Charles Oakley Foundation two years ago.

“I think it goes hand in hand with what I did on the basketball court,” Oakley said.

Over the course of two days, Oakley and his team, including the organization “Play Robinhood”, have served breakfast, lunch and dinner to nearly 600 people in Nashville.

“Our guys were fans of him growing up and they watched him play ball when they were younger,” said Melanie Barnett, the Community Development Director for Room In The Inn. “Spending the time doing this is a huge deal for them.”

Oakley does the majority of the cooking himself. Menu items for Wednesday morning’s breakfest included bacon, eggs, and french toast. A Pitmaster duo from West Virginia even came to help serve lunch.

“It means even more because he has stuff, but still recognizes that people don’t and some people who are richer don’t always think about us,” said Tasha Hayford.

If you’d like to learn more about the foundation, click HERE.