Navy week begins in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —CMA Fest events are already happening across Nashville but it’s also Navy Week in Music City.

Crew members from the USS Tennessee are in Nashville to help connect the public with the U.S. Navy’s mission.

Commanding Officer Paul Seitz and his crew stopped by Good Morning Nashville Monday.

STS 1 Matthew Hyten is from Portland and said it’s an honor to serve the country on the submarine named for Tennessee.

Over the week, several naval organizations will be in town to engage with Nashvillians and tourists to help promote the U.S. Navy, including trips to high schools and boy scout troops.

Navy Week will conclude with the Blue Angels making a return performance at the Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna.

“We’re very excited to be a part of that and obviously having the Blue Angels back in town will be a great experience of everybody,” said Commander Seitz.

The USS Tennessee is an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine that has been in commission since 1988. She is the fourth ship and first submarine of the U.S. Navy to be named for Tennessee.

“We’re very pleased to be a member of the crew of the Tennessee. She’s an outstanding submarine that’s been serving the nation for a long time and will continue to do so. We really look forward to meeting the people of Nashville,” added Commander Seitz.

On Tuesday, the sailors will be at the Tennessee State Museum from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The meet-and-greet will be held in the museum’s Grand Hall and is free to attend.