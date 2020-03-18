1  of  41
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Bedford County Schools Benton County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools DeKalb County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Would-be thieves try to steal entire ATM, but just knock it over, police say

National

by: WNCN

Posted: / Updated:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pair of would-be thieves in a stolen pickup truck tried to steal an entire ATM at a bank in Chapel Hill, North Carolina early Sunday, police said.

The incident was reported around 5:45 a.m. at the Bank of America at 851 Willow Drive, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

Two masked men—with at least one carrying a large pry bar—tried to take the ATM, police said. They attached a chain to the stolen pickup truck and wrapped the chain around the ATM.

However, photos from the scene show the ATM just fell over and the theft was unsuccessful.

Police said they do not believe any money was taken.

The white pickup truck with “NYC, LLC Underground Construction” on the side, was stolen from a construction site on Dobbins Drive, according to police.

The truck has a license plate of EZ7754. Anyone who spots the truck should call 911 to report the location, police said.

No other information was released. Police said the incident was still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories