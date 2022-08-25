EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Rhode Island man early Monday morning after a woman reportedly found him asleep — and nearly naked — on the floor in the back seat of her car.

The woman noticed the man in her back seat after driving from Providence to Easton, Massachusetts, for work, according to Easton Police Chief Keith Boone.

The distance between Providence and Easton is roughly 30 miles, a trip that takes a little over a half-hour.

The woman said she believes the man, later identified by police as 21-year-old Jose Osorio, must have sneaked into her vehicle after she had started it in her driveway Sunday night. The woman explained that she had left her car unlocked and the engine running while she briefly went back inside her home.

The woman had been listening to a podcast and didn’t notice Osorio was in the back until she pulled into the parking lot around midnight, according to the police.

The victim told officers she did not know Osorio and had never seen him before. He was still sleeping when officers arrived.

Police said Osorio’s shorts were wrapped around one of his legs and his shirt was wrapped around one of his arms. The remainder of Osorio’s body was uncovered, police added.

Osorio later told police through an interpreter that he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he got into the victim’s car and fell asleep.

The woman told officers Osorio didn’t threaten her, nor did he injure her. Osorio was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle during the nighttime.

Osorio also had a warrant out for his arrest in Cranston, Rhode Island, for breaking and entering.