Woman shot with BB gun in NC for removing Trump sign from wrong yard

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was shot with a BB gun by her brother’s neighbor on Thursday while she was removing a Trump sign that she thought was a prank in her brother’s yard, WSOC reports.

Peggy Fox said the BB is still lodged in her arm.

The man accused of shooting her with the BB gun was charged with misdemeanor assault.

“It was very frightening. Extremely frightening,” Fox said.

While she was visiting her brother, she saw the Trump sign and thought it was a prank since he rarely expresses his political views, so she pulled the sign out of the ground.

Fox says she didn’t know it was on the property of her brother’s neighbor who said he was protecting his property.

Worth McAllister, 76, told WSOC that he shot Fox with a BB gun that he bought for stray cats in his yard.

He said he first yelled to her to stop taking his sign, but Fox says she was shot with the BB gun without warning.

“You can’t shoot people on your property,” Fox said.

She said McAllister encouraged her to call police, believing he was right. Officers arrived and charged him with misdemeanor assault.

Fox said that if she knew the sign was on McAllister’s property and he had told her it was his, she would have put it back, but she thought someone put it in her brother’s yard as a prank.

“He actually believed he could shoot me if I was on his property and, to me, that’s terrifying,” Fox said.

McAllister said he is thinking about filing charges against Fox for attempted theft of his campaign sign. He can’t do that until after his assault case is heard on Nov. 5.

“I think it speaks to the political conditions, and it’s really, really sad. I just wish people would talk,” Fox said.