PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Heights Police Department is investigating the death of a 68-year-old woman who was run over by an ambulance.

According to a department press release, officers and paramedics responded to an apartment in the Cleveland suburb around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a neighbor called to request someone check on the 68-year-old woman.

Though authorities spoke to the woman, they said she refused treatment.

However, witnesses said after the paramedics left the woman’s apartment, she went down the elevator and to the passenger’s side of the ambulance, where she fell.

The woman was crushed by the ambulance as it was pulling away, police said. The woman, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Paramedics said they didn’t know the woman had come outside, according to the press release.

“At this time there is no indication any members of the Parma Heights Fire Department were acting in a reckless and/or negligent manner,” Detective Adam Sloan wrote.

The accident remains under investigation.