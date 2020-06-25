Woman arrested for manslaughter, abuse after 5-year-old dies from being kicked multiple times

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old South Dakota woman has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 5-year-old boy, authorities announced.

According to the Mitchell Department of Public Safety, a 5-year-old boy was not breathing when he was brought to the emergency room at 8 a.m. on Monday. Life-saving measures were performed but the boy was declared dead.

An autopsy revealed the boy died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen and the death was ruled a homicide. Julia Lee Carter reportedly told police she kicked the 5-year-old five times in the stomach and stomped on his abdomen. She lived in the same home as the boy.

Carter faces charges of first-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

The investigation is ongoing.